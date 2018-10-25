Churros, costumes and more: Check out the newest businesses to debut in Culver City

Ms Chi Cafe
Photo: Ms Chi Cafe/Yelp
A newcomer to Culver City, Ms Chi Cafe is a neighborhood Chinese-American eatery, offering traditional northern-style dumplings and more at 3829 Main St.
Founded by "Top Chef" runner-up Shirley Chung, menu offerings include signature items like wontons in chili oil and jumbo cheeseburger potstickers with tomato bacon jam -- one of Chung's challenge-winning dishes on the show. (See the full menu here.)
Kustaa
Photo: Kustaa/Yelp
A new addition to Culver West, Kustaa is an eatery and market that's located at 12954 W. Washington Blvd.
The newcomer is a project from Swedish/Colombian Tina Bonfils and French/Basque Yon Idiart, explains the business on its website, who together have a combined total of 30 years of experience in Los Angeles' restaurant industry.
Expect to find a selection of cheeses, cured meats and wines from all over the world, as well as a full menu of salads, open toasts and baguette sandwiches like prosciutto with Brie and cornichons. (You can view the full menu here.)
Street Churros
Photo: Jiyoun K./Yelp
Stop by 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. in Fox Hills and you'll find Street Churros, a spot to score churros and ice cream in Westfield Culver City.
According to its website, the worldwide chain -- originating out of South Korea -- offers "the best churros in the world," created using premium ingredients and the culinary expertise of renowned chefs.
Both sweet and savory options are on hand, including flavors like cinnamon, honey walnut and hot dog-style with hot sauce. (See the full menu here.)
Spirit Halloween
Photo: Jack G./Yelp
Spirit Halloween recently opened its doors at 3875 Overland Ave. in Washington Culver.
Billing itself as the "number one stop for all things Halloween," the national chain features an extensive selection of offerings, from costumes and decorations to animatronics, seasonal decor and accessories. (You can check out the full online shop here.)
Wafflejack
Photo: Wafflejack/Yelp
Wander over to 6000 Sepulveda Blvd. in Fox Hills and you'll find Wafflejack, an eatery that specializes in waffles.
The growing regional chain -- with outposts across Los Angeles -- serves up original Belgian-style liege waffles made using yeast dough and pearl sugar, the company sayson its website.
Look for sweet offerings such as s'mores and berry mascarpone, along with cheese-stuffed savory varieties like spicy habanero chicken and Margherita pizza. (You can view the full menu here.)