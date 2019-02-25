Clutter's $200 million financing tops recent funding news in Culver City

Culver City-based self-storage company Clutter has secured $200 million in Series D funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced February 20 and led by SoftBank Vision Fund.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "Clutter is a tech-enabled storage company that lets you store extra stuff without actually leaving your house. No more getting stuck in traffic just to put away your camping gear, or completely unpacking a storage unit in order to locate a box of family photos. With Clutter, all your stored items are ready to view online, and getting them out of storage is as easy as ordering a pizza."
The six-year-old company has raised six previous funding rounds, including a $64 million Series C round in 2017.
The round brings total funding raised by Culver City companies in real estate over the past 90 days to $333 million. The local real estate industry has seen five funding rounds over the past year, yielding a total of $360 million in venture funding.
In other local funding news, shoe marketplace GOAT Group announced a $100 million corporate round on February 7, financed by Foot Locker.
According to Crunchbase, "GOAT Group is the world's largest marketplace for authentic sneakers. Its brands offer the greatest selection of sneakers available through company-operated retail stores, e-commerce sites and mobile apps under the GOAT and Flight Club brands. Through its innovative technology and service, GOAT Group has changed the landscape of sneaker commerce and has quickly become the world's most trusted source to discover, buy and sell authentic sneakers."
Founded in 2015, the company has raised five previous rounds, including a $60 million Series C round in 2018.
Meanwhile, health care company Ritual raised $25 million in Series B funding, announced on February 5. The round's investors were led by Norwest Venture Partners.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Ritual was born out of the belief that better health begins with better ingredients. It has poured over thousands of hours of research to identify the essential nutrients that most women don't get enough of and scoured the globe for simple, clean, traceable ingredients that actually work. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Culver City, California."
Ritual last raised $10 million in Series A funding in 2017.
Also of note, health care transportation company SafeRide Health raised Series A funding, announced on February 20 and led by Fresenius Medical Care.
From Crunchbase, "SafeRide focuses on providing patients with transportation services to attend their health appointments in time. SafeRide provides healthcare providers with solutions to send text alerts about appointments and track the rides of their patients. SafeRide was founded by Whit Schrader and Robbins Schrader in April 2015."
The company previously raised $2.7 million in seed funding in 2017.
This story was created automatically using local investment data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
