BUSINESS

Comcast dropping out of Twenty-First Century Fox bidding war

EMBED </>More Videos

Comcast dropped out of the bidding war for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment business Thursday, saying that it will instead focus on its pursuit of the European pay-TV operator Sky. (AP Photos)

PHILADELPHIA --
Comcast dropped out of the bidding war for Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment business Thursday, saying that it will instead focus on its pursuit of the European pay-TV operator Sky.

Comcast had offered nearly $66 billion for Fox.

The withdrawal leaves the path open for The Walt Disney Co. to buy the Twenty-First Century Fox assets with its $71 billion offer. The Department of Justice has okayed Disney's bid as long as it sells 22 regional sports networks. Fox shareholders are set to vote on Disney's offer July 27.

Last week Comcast boosted its offer for European pay TV service Sky to $34 billion after Twenty-First Century Fox increased its bid to $32.5 billion. Sky operates in Austria, Germany, Ireland and Italy as well as the U.K. It has 22.5 million customers, attracted by offerings such as English Premier League soccer and "Game of Thrones."

Both Comcast Corp. and Fox want Sky in order to amass more programming as they compete for viewers with both traditional TV networks and technology companies such as Netflix and Amazon.

Comcast's stock rose more than 2.5 percent in Thursday premarket trading. Shares of Disney climbed 1.2 percent, while Fox's stock dipped 1 percent before the opening bell.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoxentertainmentdisneystocks
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Comcast challenges Disney with $65B bid for Fox
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News