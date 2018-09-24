Common Wave Hi-Fi makes DTLA debut, with high fidelity audio equipment and more

A new shop for high fidelity audio equipment has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Common Wave Hi-Fi, the new arrival to DTLA is located at 1451 E. Fourth St., Suite 106.
"Our space is designed for the exploration of audio componentry, music and music culture," says the company on its website, featuring "a curated selection of components focused on both digital and analog systems."
Whether your looking to spruce up your in-home cinema or install a deluxe sound system -- this newcomer has something for you.
Come explore audio/video products in the expansive showroom, or attend one of the spot's intimate musical performances showcasing a different artist each month.
On-site equipment repair is available as well, along with services like analog setup and vintage restoration.
The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Evan W., who reviewed the shop on Aug. 10, wrote, "If you love music and want to bring it into your home or business -- in a truly wonderful way -- this place should not be missed. These guys are fascinated with reproducing the highest quality musical experiences using amazing technology."
"The product line at Common Wave has been carefully selected, so there really is something for everyone to experience there," added Yelper Rob Z. "The atmosphere is great and the owner Wes is extremely experienced and helpful."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Common Wave Hi-Fi is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineLos Angeles
businessHoodlineLos Angeles