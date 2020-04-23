Company proposes airplane seat design for coronavirus era

The novel coronavirus may have essentially shut down air travel, but that hasn't stopped the industry from thinking of solutions that might help passengers fly again safely.The Italian aircraft seat manufacturer Aviointeriors revealed seat designs that is aimed at providing physical distancing for passengers on board the plane.The design features a middle seat turned backward and surrounded by a plastic shield, giving passengers better physical distancing and allowing middle seat occupants more room.The manufacturer named the seat "Janus," after the two-faced Roman god.COVID-19 has halted the airline industry, causing it to experience serious economic struggles.