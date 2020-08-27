COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The sneaker trade just took a new step forward in the city of Compton where Foot Locker has opened its first "community-based Power Store" on the West Coast.
An estimated 200 people were in line hours before its grand opening Wednesday, many in a competitive mode to find a special pair.
"You got to do your all to get that sneaker. You really want it. It takes some work," said shopper Deani Robles.
The concept is to capitalize on "Sneaker Culture" with a shopping environment that reflects the community. At the Compton Boulevard location, the spotlight is on Compton from the artwork on the walls to lines of apparel and footwear created by local designers.
"It is not just a store for commerce. It is a store where we interact with the community," said Ken Side, vice president of marketing for Los Angeles.
Young people are welcome to use the store as a hangout, with a seating area and charging stations to plug in their phones.
The community store is one of seven in the world opened by Foot Locker. Other locations include Liverpool, Philadelphia, Detroit, New York and Hong Kong. Each is committed to local hiring.
"About 85 to 95% of the staff lives within a 5-mile radius of the store so all kids, managers, part-timers are from the area," Side said.
Compton Mayor Aja Brown calls the outlet, "a beautiful addition to the community" and one that will "provide our residents with the access and respect for our hard-earned money that we deserve."
The city hopes it will become a destination point for sneaker-conscious consumers and invigorate the strip mall where it is located at 205 E. Compton Boulevard.
Compton Foot Locker opens as new-concept community hub for sneaker culture
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News