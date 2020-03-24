Coronavirus: Restaurants urge customers to order out for 'Great American Takeout' event

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6043777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With restaurant dining rooms and bars shut down throughout Los Angeles during the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced an "emergency order" for Angelenos who might like a drink from their local watering hole.

Restaurants across the country, including in Southern California, are encouraging Americans to place pickup or delivery orders on Tuesday as part of a grassroots effort called "The Great American Takeout."As the coronavirus pandemic grips the country and forced the industry that employs millions of Americans to close their dining rooms, customers can help by ordering food from a local restaurant.Some restaurants and bars have had to shut down, while others like Foothill in Pasadena are offering pickup and delivery options.Jimmy Christos, the owner Foothill, said the small business has adapted as local and state officials have banned dine-in services."I think everyone that has a small business in this location, in Pasadena, and throughout Southern California has actually decided that the best way to survive this is whatever we can do. If you can't come to us, we'll come to you," Christos said.He added that take-out orders have surged amid the coronavirus outbreak."We absolutely have to do whatever we can. Before I think we represented take-out and delivery was about 10%. Today, it represents about 95% of all our business," Christos said. "Whatever we can do to keep some employees working, that's what we'll do."The industry estimates up to 7 million people will lose their jobs in the next three months because of the pandemic.Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday announced an emergency order for Angelenos who might like a drink from their local watering hole.Speaking at a news conference at City Hall, Garcetti said the order will allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages from L.A. establishments that serve food.Noting that restaurants depend on the sales that have plummeted during the pandemic, Garcetti described the newly allowed deliveries as "not only nice for the people of L.A. but good for those businesses, to keep them alive, so that when this crisis is over your favorite neighborhood watering hole and restaurant will -- we hope -- be there."