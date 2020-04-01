Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Long Beach launches online program to help workers find jobs amid record-breaking unemployment nationwide

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH (KABC) -- An online program matching unemployed or underemployed childcare workers and other professionals with potential employers has begun in Long Beach, Mayor Robert Garcia announced Tuesday.

Work Long Beach will focus on "matching out-of-work childcare professionals with families and essential personnel, including low-income families and those in public safety and healthcare,'' Garcia said.

According to the program's website, "Work Long Beach is a collaboration of public agencies and providers in the City of Long Beach. Focusing immediately on childcare, we are working toward a broad, empowering, market for hourly labor. It will be under local control."

The program hopes to meet the increased demand for childcare, as Long Beach schools remain closed through at least May 3, as well as curb the rising unemployment rate among people working at parks, schools and other child-serving organizations and facilities.

All workers will be screened to ensure they are in good health, Garcia said.

Grocery stores, restaurants and other essential services are also looking to hire through the program.

The program is available for Long Beach residents and is funded by "state and national philanthropies," according to its website.

Qualified childcare workers who are interested in the program can immediately register by calling 562-570-3702 or visiting pacific-gateway.org/longbeachworks.

City News Service contributed to this report.
