Coronavirus: SoCal Gas not shutting off service to customers struggling to pay bill

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal Gas announced Friday it will not be shutting off service to customers struggling to pay their bill.
The move is in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company says it wants to help ease concerns and continue to provide the reliable natural gas service people depend on to heat their homes, hot water and cook their food.
The policy will remain in effect until further notice.
