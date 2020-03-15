Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Stores adjust hours to restock, meet high demands in SoCal

Some grocery stores will start adjusting business hours on Sunday to meet the high demands of customers swarming aisles to stock up on items amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Stater Brothers, a grocery store chain of 169 stores, will open two hours later and close two hours earlier so employees can restock and clean. Stater Brothers stores opened at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Stockpiling and hoarding have created problems with essential items like toilet paper being sold out everywhere.

RELATED: Officials urge smart shopping as SoCal stores see shortage of supplies

Hundreds of people lined up at a Walmart in Burbank. Those looking for toilet paper, cold medicine or disinfectant were met with empty shelves.

Stores like Walmart and Ralphs are also implementing new hours to give employees more time to restock.
