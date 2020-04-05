Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Target, Walmart making changes to promote physical distancing

Two of the nation's largest retailers making changes to promote physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart is now limiting the number people in its stores to no more than five customers for every 1,000-square feet, roughly 20 percent of capacity.

The chain is also creating one-way aisles and designated entrance and exit doors.

Target says it is monitoring the number of guests and limiting the number of shoppers depending on the size of the store.

There will be a designated waiting area outside with distancing markers.
