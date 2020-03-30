Business

'Walking Dead' actor Norman Reedus turns Georgia restaurant into pop-up grocery store amidst COVID-19 crisis

SENOIA, Ga. -- A restaurant in Georgia has transformed into a pop-up grocery store to help serve those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nic and Norman's is owned by "The Walking Dead" actor Norman Reedus and the show's Executive Producer, Greg Nicotero.

Instead of closing the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reedus and Nicotero decided to switch things up and start selling grocery items and essential supplies such as hand sanitzer and toilet paper.

Reedus and Nicotero talked to CNN about the importance of the restaurant in that community.

The duo said it's a way to keep their employees working while giving back to the city of Senoia, where the show is filmed.

People can place orders online and the items are brought to their cars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgeorgiacelebritycoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National Guard transforms LA Convention Center into field hospital
Employees at Amazon, Costco, 3 different SoCal markets test positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 SoCal update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,136
Convicted serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr. dies on death row at 67
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
2 boys, man killed in possible murder-suicide in Lomita
Tornado destroys home of Arkansas doctor in viral photo with son
Show More
IE teen models prom dress for grandparents while practicing physical distancing
Local doctor says LA has key advantage over NY in spread of COVID-19
Taco Bell to offer free 'Doritos Locos' tacos in US on March 31
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Seamstresses donate personal protective equipment to South LA hospital
More TOP STORIES News