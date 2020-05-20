Costco is lifting some of the restrictions that were put in place because of the coronavirus.
Some stores are no longer limiting the number of shoppers.
Previously only one or two people were allowed to enter per membership card.
Costco has already resumed its regular shopping hours at most locations.
However, physical distancing and masks are still required for all members and guests.
Costco lifting some restrictions put in place due to coronavirus
Some stores are no longer limiting the number of shoppers allowed to enter.
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News