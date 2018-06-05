LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Costco is bumping up its minimum wage and giving raises to all of its hourly workers.
Costco says it will raise its minimum wage to at least $14 an hour for all 130,000 of its hourly workers.
The new wages start June 11.
MORE: Disneyland aims to offer $15 starting wage by 2020 for some cast members
The boost nearly doubles the federal minimum wage - currently at $7.25.
Costco's current minimum wage stands at either $13 or $13.50, depending on the state.
MORE: CA Chick-fil-A owner raising pay to $17-$18 per hour