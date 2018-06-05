BUSINESS

Costco raising its minimum wage to at least $14 for all hourly workers

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco is bumping up its minimum wage to at least $14 for all of its 130,000 hourly workers. (KGO-TV )

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Costco is bumping up its minimum wage and giving raises to all of its hourly workers.

Costco says it will raise its minimum wage to at least $14 an hour for all 130,000 of its hourly workers.

The new wages start June 11.

MORE: Disneyland aims to offer $15 starting wage by 2020 for some cast members
EMBED More News Videos

Disneyland Resort is aiming to offer some union cast members a starting wage of $15 an hour by 2020.


The boost nearly doubles the federal minimum wage - currently at $7.25.

Costco's current minimum wage stands at either $13 or $13.50, depending on the state.

MORE: CA Chick-fil-A owner raising pay to $17-$18 per hour
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessminimum wagecostcomoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Disneyland aims to offer $15 starting wage by 2020 for some cast members
CA Chick-fil-A owner raising pay to $17-$18 per hour
BUSINESS
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses
More Business
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News