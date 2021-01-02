COVID-19 surge prompts temporary closure of Pink's Hot Dogs

In a post on its Twitter page, Pink's said the decision to close beginning Sunday night is being done "in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge.''
The owners say with the regional stay-at-home order and diminishing hospital bed capacity, the business feel it's too risky to stay open.
The stand on La Brea Avenue near Melrose Avenue will remain open through 7 p.m. Sunday.
The legendary spot in Hollywood has been serving customers since 1939 and concluded its Twitter message with "See you in March. Please stay safe!''
City News Service contributed to this report.