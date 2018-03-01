BUSINESS

Delta tightens rules on emotional support animals

EMBED </>More Videos

An increase of comfort animals on planes has prompted Delta Air Lines to change its policy. (KABC)

Delta Air Lines is instituting a stricter policy when it comes to emotional support animals.

Passengers must now provide a veterinary health form or vaccination record along with a letter signed by a doctor or licensed mental health professional stating the passenger's need for the animal. A statement regarding changes to the policy was released in January but set to take effect today.

The number of support animals on planes has jumped in recent years, and so has the number of incidents with those animals.
In January's statement, Delta said it has experienced an 84 percent increase in reported animal incidents since 2016, including incidents of biting.

"The rise in serious incidents involving animals in flight leads us to believe that the lack of regulation in both health and training screening for these animals is creating unsafe conditions across U.S. air travel," said John Laughter, senior vice president for corporate safety, security and compliance for Delta Air Lines.

United Airlines began enforcing similar restrictions in February.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesspetsairline industrydeltaUnited Airlinesair travelairport newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses
More Business
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News