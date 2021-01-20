More Families utilize in-home health care while trying to keep loved ones safe at home instead of in nursing facilities

VICTORVILLE (KABC) -- More than 10 months into the coronavirus pandemic, it's no surprise a lot of seniors in need of extra care feel safer at their own homes. So much so, it's led to a booming business. Beadriz Gallo has been an in-home health care worker since before the pandemic."Honestly it's one of the most rewarding jobs," said Gallo.And with our Southern California region remaining in the state's most restrictive tier, her employer, Home Instead, is hiring! They have about 50 part-time and full-time jobs available in the Inland Empire and High Desert. The demand is increasing as families try to keep their loved ones at home instead of moving them into crowded nursing facilities.Working through the pandemic has created some challenges."We don't want five caregivers going to one client because if something happens, we have five caregivers that are out and 10 or 15 clients," said Brandi Johnson, Home Instead owner.From preparing meals, to running errands, to providing simple companionship, Home Instead feels the need will continue to grow; and the positions offer job security during these uncertain times."You do have a relationship, a bond, you know what they like, you get to joke around... it doesn't seem like work," said Gallo. "It's just visiting a family member."