Design your own lipstick at new Lip Lab in Larchmont Village

A new cosmetics and beauty supply spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Lip Lab by BITE, the fresh addition is located at 142 N. Larchmont Blvd. in Larchmont Village.
The growing chain -- with additional locations in San Francisco, New York and Toronto -- offers personalized lipsticks, each uniquely designed to match your individual requirements and preferences.
First, a Lip Lab artist will assist you in selecting a shade, followed by the right finish (glossy sheer, matte, luminous or cuvee).
Round out your creation with a personalized scent, with options ranging from violet and fresh citrus to mint and cherry. (Visit the website here for more offerings.)
With a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Lip Lab by BITE has been warmly received by patrons.
Sheena P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 2, wrote, "The experience is overall worth it and it was extremely fun, especially if you love your girls and you love a good lippy!"
"The staff was so helpful, friendly and knowledgeable," added Yelper Nicole D. "They really took the time to work with us and create the perfect lipsticks according to our preferences. And speaking of, the lipsticks are wonderful!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lip Lab by BITE is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
