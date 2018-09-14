BUSINESS

Design your own lipstick at new Lip Lab in Larchmont Village

Photo: Nicole D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cosmetics and beauty supply spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Lip Lab by BITE, the fresh addition is located at 142 N. Larchmont Blvd. in Larchmont Village.

The growing chain -- with additional locations in San Francisco, New York and Toronto -- offers personalized lipsticks, each uniquely designed to match your individual requirements and preferences.

First, a Lip Lab artist will assist you in selecting a shade, followed by the right finish (glossy sheer, matte, luminous or cuvee).

Round out your creation with a personalized scent, with options ranging from violet and fresh citrus to mint and cherry. (Visit the website here for more offerings.)

With a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Lip Lab by BITE has been warmly received by patrons.

Sheena P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 2, wrote, "The experience is overall worth it and it was extremely fun, especially if you love your girls and you love a good lippy!"

"The staff was so helpful, friendly and knowledgeable," added Yelper Nicole D. "They really took the time to work with us and create the perfect lipsticks according to our preferences. And speaking of, the lipsticks are wonderful!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lip Lab by BITE is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineLos Angeles
BUSINESS
SoHa Living makes Irvine debut, with tropical home decor and more
Your guide to Costa Mesa's newest businesses, from a bakery to a barbershop
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Former Montclair Plaza food court now becoming concert venue
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Feds suspend immigration arrests in Hurricane Florence
Police: Man stabs family cat 12 times while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Armed parolee in custody after SWAT standoff in Sylmar
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop, report finds
Big rig overturns, jackknifes on 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Fire erupts at luxury home on Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood
Beverly Hills police lawsuits feature controversial spoof video
Show More
Paul Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in West Covina
Boyle Heights community protest rent increases, gentrification
'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot
CSUN students protest over requirement order on diversity studies
More News