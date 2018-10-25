Destination Spotlight: Getaway to Vancouver

The bustling west coast seaport, located in British Columbia, is one of Canada's densest, most ethnically diverse cities. The city is surrounded by mountains and boasts thriving art, theatre and music scenes, not to mention a delicious food scene closely tied to the regions bountiful seafood offerings.
Whether you're trying to jet set ASAP or you're looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Los Angeles and Vancouver, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Vancouver, to get you excited about your next excursion.
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Vancouver are if you leave on December 1 and return from Canada on December 5. United currently has tickets for $225, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had later in December. If you fly out of Los Angeles on December 6 and return from Vancouver on December 10, WestJet can get you there and back for $226 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Vancouver's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Westin Bayshore (1601 Bayshore Drive)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Westin Bayshore. The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.
The luxury hotel on Vancouver's seawall is next to Stanley Park, and a five-minute drive or a 20-minute walk to downtown. Additionally, the Vancouver Convention Centre and the Canada Place are a 10-15 minute walk away.
The La Grande Residence (845 Burrard St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
There's also the 4.7-star rated The La Grande Residence at the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver, which has rooms for $140/night.
The Sutton Place is a luxury hotel located in the center of Vancouver's shopping district and a few blocks away from the business district and the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Restaurants
Vancouver has plenty of topnotch dining options. Here are two of the most popular spots, according to Skyscanner.
Cafe Medina (780 Richards St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Cafe Medina, which has an average of five stars out of 16 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Our food was amazing. I would enjoy Cafe Medina's food and staff again," visitor Julian wrote.
The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (1535 Johnston St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant, with 4.8 stars from 21 reviews.
"If you are looking for fresh seafood this place is a must," reviewer Carlo wrote. "I tried the seafood pot amongst other things and I can highly recommend it."
Attractions
To round out your trip, Vancouver offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Stanley Park
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Stanley Park.
With more than eight million visitors each year, Stanley Park is one of Vancouver's top destinations for locals and tourists alike. The beautiful park is home to art events, acclaimed restaurants and world famous landmarks like Prospect Point and the Nine O'Clock Gun.
"Just a lovely and massive park," visitor Stephen wrote. "You can bike, swim, or just walk around and explore the bounties that nature has to offer."
Prospect Point (5601 Stanley Park Drive)
Or, spend some time at Prospect Point.
"There's a gorgeous green bridge with the north shore mountains, and cruise ships pulling in and out of the harbor," wrote Alexa. "You can ride your bike around the seawall, of course, but be sure to climb up to the lookout to get the full experience of Prospect Point."