Disney names Bob Chapek new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman

BURBANK, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Co. has named Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.Iger will become executive chairman. Chapek was most recently chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, a position he held since the segment was created. Prior to that, Chapek was Chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts since 2015.Before he joined Disney in 1993, Chapek worked in brand management at H.J. Heinz Company and in advertising at J. Walter Thompson. He earned a degree in microbiology from Indiana University Bloomington and an MBA from Michigan State University.Iger will remain chairman through the end of his contract Dec. 31, 2021."With the successful launch of Disney's direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO," Iger said in a news release. "I have the utmost confidence in Bob and look forward to working closely with him over the next 22 months as he assumes this new role and delves deeper into Disney's multifaceted global businesses and operations, while I continue to focus on the Company's creative endeavors.""I am incredibly honored and humbled to assume the role of CEO of what I truly believe is the greatest company in the world, and to lead our exceptionally talented and dedicated cast members and employees," Chapek added. "Bob Iger has built Disney into the most admired and successful media and entertainment company, and I have been lucky to enjoy a front-row seat as a member of his leadership team. I share his commitment to creative excellence, technological innovation and international expansion, and I will continue to embrace these same strategic pillars going forward. Everything we have achieved thus far serves as a solid foundation for further creative storytelling, bold innovation and thoughtful risk-taking."Iger became CEO of Disney in 2005, succeeding longtime chief Michael Eisner. He steered Disney through successful acquisitions of Lucasfilms, Marvel, Pixar and other brands that became big moneymakers for Disney.Susan Arnold, the independent lead director of the Disney board said succession planning had been ongoing for several years.