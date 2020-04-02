Disney to furlough non-essential employees starting April 19

The Walt Disney Co. plans to furlough "non-essential" employees beginning April 19.Disneyland has already been closed for weeks now. And with cruise lines, retail stores and movie theaters also closed, the coronavirus pandemic has had devastating impact on business.Disney says it has been giving employees full pay and benefits and that will continue until April 18.All impacted workers will remain Disney employees through the duration of the furlough period.They will receive full healthcare benefits.The company declined to say how many employees the furlough effects.