Disneyland agrees to pay workers $15 minimum wage next year

Disneyland Resort workers earning minimum wage will start getting paid $15 an hour by next year, the theme park announced Thursday.The three-year contract will represent nearly 10,000 employees with four labor unions.The agreement follows months of protests at the park over wages. Last month, a petition with more than 120,000 signatures was delivered to Disney headquarters in Burbank. tentative agreement was reached earlier this week between Disneyland Resort and Master Services Council.