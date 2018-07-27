Disneyland agrees to pay workers $15 minimum wage next year

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Disneyland Resort workers earning minimum wage will start getting paid $15 an hour by next year, the theme park announced Thursday.
The three-year contract will represent nearly 10,000 employees with four labor unions.
The agreement follows months of protests at the park over wages. Last month, a petition with more than 120,000 signatures was delivered to Disney headquarters in Burbank.
A tentative agreement was reached earlier this week between Disneyland Resort and Master Services Council.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.