With Orange County now in the yellow tier, Disneyland can expand capacity to 35%

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Now that Orange County has officially moved into the yellow tier, businesses can increase their capacity and welcome back more customers, including Disneyland.

Under the least restrictive tier in California's reopening framework, the Anaheim theme park can expand its capacity from 25% to 35%, marking a significant step toward fully reopening California.

As one of the biggest contributors to the city's economy, Disneyland's reopening last month and now expansion in capacity is good news for many surrounding businesses.

"A lot of the businesses here have said that as soon as Disneyland is open, expect it to be busy and I honestly just can't wait for that," said Jonny Mireles, executive chef at Byrd's Hot Chicken.

Under the yellow tier, bars and distilleries are now able to open indoors and restaurants can expand their capacity for customers.

"More optimism. I'm just really excited about it, I'm excited about inviting more people to come in. That's good for me, it's good for my staff...," said Rick Smets with Stereo Brewing. "It's good to be able to make beer again."

Orange County is now the second Southern California county to join the yellow tier. Los Angeles County was the first to advance earlier this month.

Orange County CEO Frank Kim said the move "is a continuation of the trends that we've seen over the past two weeks." After the county moved up to the orange tier in mid-March, officials saw the COVID-19 numbers had "plateaued" at about 3 cases per 100,000 residents, Kim said.

"We moved past the plateau," Kim said. "It's a testament to how effective vaccines are."

Meanwhile, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties remain in the orange tier.

City News Service contributed to this report.

