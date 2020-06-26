As more businesses reopen, new ones like Donut Man's DTLA location hoping for fresh start amid pandemic

As more businesses reopen across Southern California amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there are some new ones hoping to get a fresh start.On Friday, longtime Glendora mainstay The Donut Man opened the doors to its new location in the Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles. People were seen forming long lines for the iconic strawberry donuts ahead of the opening.In North Hollywood, the brand new NoHo West shopping center opened up for excited residents of the area."It's fantastic, we've been watching it being built and we were sad about the delay, we're excited it's opening now," said Kelly Villamar.The shopping mall includes new restaurants and shops, including a Trader Joe's that's already up and running."This community wanted us for so long and have pushed for it for so long," said store manager Jay Jay Sweis.Of course, opening the doors to a new business and keeping them open are two different things, especially with coronavirus cases on the rise across California."We have sanitation happening every hour, on the hour, multiple times. Our crew does the same thing and we're going to make sure we protect our customers just like we want to be protected ourselves," Sweis said.Further east, the Glendora Public Market is opening its doors, offering more dining choices to residents in the area."We kind of have all your bases covered... We have coffee, ramen, chicken sandwiches, tacos, ice cream sandwiches, boba," said the market's Jason Hsiao.Restaurants are really facing challenges right now because of the pandemic. But everybody likes new, and that has these merchants hoping it will give them an edge.