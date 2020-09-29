Downtown LA restaurant 'Engine Co. 28' adds music to the mix in effort to draw business back to area

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- Local historic restaurant "Engine Co. 28" is now combining food, music, and a sprinkle of creativity. It's a recipe they hope will help draw business back to Downtown L.A. The idea: support local musicians by providing an audience and safe space for them to perform."If we can provide a space for music and LA citizens to be creative, then maybe we can get people back to downtown Los Angeles and into the restaurant," said spokesperson Holly Baird.Musician Caleb Minter moved to Los Angeles last year when he got the opportunity to sing at Kanye West's Sunday Services. He's now performing on the streets."Because of COVID, I mean my job has stopped. Sunday Service has been on a halt. And I've just been really wanting to provide an opportunity for myself," said Minter.And even as more businesses reopen, downtown restaurants have lost diners who are now working from home."We usually have pretty large foot traffic but because Downtown LA is pretty much a ghost town, we don't have that much traffic anymore," said Baird.But diners are loving the new showcases. Once again dancing to the soothing sounds of LIVE music. It's a win for restaurants and performers like Caleb."Trying to make my dreams come to fruition has been a struggle. But I really have faith and I know that I can do it. So I'm pushing. It's hard but I'm pushing," said Minter.