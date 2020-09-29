Business

Downtown LA restaurant 'Engine Co. 28' adds music to the mix in effort to draw business back to area

Historic restaurant Engine Co. 28 adds street music to the mix to help draw business back to downtown L.A. amid the pandemic.
By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local historic restaurant Engine Co. 28 is now combining food, music and a sprinkle of creativity. It's a recipe they hope will help draw business back to downtown L.A. The idea: support local musicians by providing an audience and safe space for them to perform.

"If we can provide a space for music and L.A. citizens to be creative, then maybe we can get people back to downtown Los Angeles and into the restaurant," said spokesperson Holly Baird.

Musician Caleb Minter moved to Los Angeles last year when he got the opportunity to sing at Kanye West's Sunday Services. He's now performing on the streets.
EMBED More News Videos

Vroman's, Southern California's oldest and largest independent bookstore, could be forced to close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.


"Because of COVID, I mean my job has stopped. Sunday Service has been on a halt. And I've just been really wanting to provide an opportunity for myself," said Minter.

And even as more businesses reopen, downtown restaurants have lost diners who are now working from home.

"We usually have pretty large foot traffic but because downtown L.A. is pretty much a ghost town, we don't have that much traffic anymore," said Baird.

But diners are loving the new showcases, once again dancing to the soothing sounds of live music. It's a win for restaurants and performers like Caleb.

"Trying to make my dreams come to fruition has been a struggle. But I really have faith and I know that I can do it. So I'm pushing. It's hard but I'm pushing," said Minter.
EMBED More News Videos

Aztec Tents in Torrance used to specialize in fabricating giant, over-the-top tents for large, glamorous gatherings. But the pandemic forced the shop to shift gears overnight. Now, it has turned the business around by meeting the needs of the community.


EMBED More News Videos

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Magaly's made some changes to give the community more access to produce.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdowntown lalos angeles countymusicrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney announces 28,000 layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic
11 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Arrest caught on video after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
Trump, Biden prepare to debate at time of mounting crises
Officials warn of this text message scam going around
11 killed in bar shooting in Mexico's most violent state
House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid
Show More
Paintball shooting attacks on the rise in LA, police say
LeBron James talks about talent surrounding him on Lakers
Here's how Prop. 19 will change property tax rules in California
No coronavirus surge post-Labor Day in LA County, officials say
Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of debate
More TOP STORIES News