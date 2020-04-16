Downtown LA's Eastside Market Italian Deli delivers meals to frontline workers during coronavirus

Los Angeles (KABC) -- Eastside Market Italian Deli has been a staple in Los Angeles for over 90 years. So when they made the decision to shut down because of the coronavirus, co-owner Vito Angiuli says it was one of the hardest days.
"It was one of the most emotional days I've ever had at this place, because I cried, because the last thing I ever wanted to do was to tell my employees that we're closing and you guys will have to go and collect unemployment," said Angiuli.
Not satisfied with remaining closed, Angiuli and his brothers sat down and decided to start Frontline Family Meals, where anyone can donate Eastside Deli meals to workers on the frontline against the fight of COVID-19. In addition, Eastside Deli will deliver the meals to the workers at no extra charge.
"The reaction has been great... and we would love for anyone to participate," Angiuli told ABC7.
If you would like to donate a Frontline Family Meal, you can visit Eastside Market Italian Deli's instagram @eastsideitaliandeli , where they have a link to their GoFundMe. They are also open for takeout and delivery, and you can find them on most major food delivery apps.
Eastside Market Italian Deli
1013 Alpine St.
Los Angeles
213.250.2464
@eastsideitaliandeli
esmdeli.com
