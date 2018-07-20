Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange

El Pulgarcito
Photo: Thelma R./Yelp
El Pulgarcito is a Salvadoran restaurant that's located at 1738 W. Chapman Ave. So far, it's been well-received: It's got a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers praise the restaurant's authentic Salvadoran dishes like fresh pupusas (stuffed corn tortillas) and horchata, with a nod to the eatery's friendly service and family atmosphere.
Yelper Jennifer V., who reviewed the new spot July 19, wrote, "Finally a Salvadoran restaurant that has good service and great food! This place is so good, very authentic almost like moms."
Note: The restaurant is currently only excepting cash.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Photo: Christin W./Yelp
Head over to 238 W. Chapman Ave., Suite 100, and you'll find Buttermilk Fried Chicken, a new spot to score chicken wings and more.
This Southern eatery specializes in both fried and honey roasted chicken -- served up sandwich-style, as a plate, in a bucket or atop fresh salads. Sides range from Texas-style coleslaw and tater tots with spicy ketchup, to creamed corn and biscuits with orange honey butter.
Yelper Adrienne B., who reviewed it July 18, wrote, "Buttermilk has delicious fried chicken! Love this Southern-style food. We ordered the six-piece fried chicken and it came out hot, crispy and with the perfect balance of spice."
Point of Impact MMA
Photo: yoko h./Yelp
Point of Impact MMA is a new family-oriented mixed martial arts studio that's located at 542 W. Katella Ave. With five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.
The establishment offers a variety of martial arts programs for adults and children of all ages, each tailored to suit individual needs. Classes range from Brazilian jiujitsu and cardio kickboxing to kids MMA and cinema fight training. (You can view the full list of programs here.)
"I had first trained under Coach Yoko years ago and am excited that he finally has his own school now," shared Yelper Christian B. "The super clean facility was personally built by hand, every detail of the techniques are explained and the workouts are always a blast."