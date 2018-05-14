Eccentric lifestyle brand Embrace The Weird opens shop in San Pedro

A new artsy, eccentric boutique has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 112 E. 22nd St., Unit A206, the fresh arrival is called Embrace The Weird.
The shop comes courtesy of Southern California-based artist Brian A. Bernhard, designer and founder of this "lifestyle brand for weirdos." His store was conceived as a place to create bold products designed to help people embrace their inner misfit, explains its website.
"With the apparel I always wanted to wear as a kid and the weird art that always inspired me, I created this place out of love. I hope you love it, too!" Bernhardsays on his boutique's Yelp page.
An assortment of men's, women's and children's clothing is available. From neckties and beanies to kimonos and onesies, there is something for every self-proclaimed weirdo or for those wishing to explore a new style. (Check out the full lineup of products here.)
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new artistic store is on its way to developing a local fan base.
A K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 4, said, "This place has fabulous wearable original artwork! There's even more stuff on the website! But it's cool to see the stuff in person before you buy. Brian is great about adding new pieces and designs all the time!"
"I'm so excited that this brand opened up a physical shop," added Jeremy H. "I only have one piece of theirs, but I follow Brian's artwork on IG and Twitch and I'm always impressed with the way he turns them into apparel."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Embrace The Weird is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. (It's closed Monday-Thursday.)
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineLos Angeles
businessHoodlineLos Angeles