BUSINESS

Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

DETROIT --
Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk said Friday that investors have convinced him that he shouldn't take the company private, so the firm will remain on the public stock markets.

The eccentric and sometimes erratic CEO said in a statement that he made the decision based on feedback from shareholders, including institutional investors, who said they have internal rules limiting how much they can sink into a private company.

Musk met with the electric car and solar panel company's board on Thursday to tell them he the company to stay public and the board agreed, according to the statement.

In an Aug. 7 post on Twitter, Musk wrote that he was considering taking the company private. He said it would avoid the short-term pressures of reporting quarterly results. The tweet said funding had been secured for the deal, but the company later said the details still had to be worked out with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.



The tweet said Tesla would offer $420 per share, 23 percent above the Aug. 6 closing price. If all the shares were bought, the deal would be worth $72 billion, but Musk later said he expected only one-third of stakeholders to agree to the buyout.

The bizarre tweet, written while Musk was driving to the airport, brought an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which reportedly is looking into whether he was trying to manipulate the share price. It since has fallen.

In the statement, Musk said he worked with investment firms Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Silver Lake to consider all the options, and he talked to investors.

"Given the feedback I've received, it's apparent that most of Tesla's existing shareholders believe we are better off as a public company," Musk wrote in the statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesselon muskteslau.s. & worldtwitterstock marketstocks
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Elon Musk tweets he may take Tesla private and shares roar
BUSINESS
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
CA appeals court rules Target in Hollywood can be completed
Kroger Co., parent company of Ralph's, to phase out plastic bags
From pizza pies to ice cream: Your guide to Burbank's newest businesses
More Business
Top Stories
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne; all EB lanes reopened
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Historic Phoenix Bakery to celebrate 80 years in Chinatown
Stranded travelers ditch cars on 105 Fwy, climb fence to reach LAX
Show More
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
Riverside police seize $46K in fake sports apparel from business
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
OC firefighters, police save dog, cat with special CPR masks
Lancaster doctor convicted of Medicare kickback conspiracy
More News