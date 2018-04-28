BUSINESS

Escape to ramen with these 3 top spots in Sawtelle

Photo: 60out Escape Rooms/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hanging out in Sawtelle? Get to know this buzzing Los Angeles neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sawtelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. 60out Escape Rooms



Photo: 60out Escape Rooms/Yelp

Topping the list is escape game creator 60out Escape Rooms, located at 1560 Corinth Ave. Boasting five stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood.

There are 19 different game scenarios, and groups of friends, colleagues or even strangers must band together to solve a mystery and escape a locked room within a set time limit. "This place is a great escape room for groups of various levels and interests!" said one Yelp reviewer.

2. Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle



Photo: Alan C./Yelp
Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle, a Japanese eatery specializing in ramen, tsukemen and rice bowls, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 3,212 Yelp reviews. Users have praised its authentic Tokyo-style tonkotsu ramen, often served with a bowl of rice on the side.

Head over to 2057 Sawtelle Blvd. to try a bowl of rich char siu pork and noodles served in savory tonkotsu broth.

3. Tatsu Ramen



Photo: Tatsu Ramen/Yelp

Rounding out the top three is another ramen joint, Tatsu Ramen. A local favorite with four stars out of 2,521 reviews, Yelp users love its black garlic oil, gluten-free options, and innovative iPad ordering system.

Stop by 2123 Sawtelle Blvd. to score some noodles next time you're in the neighborhood.
