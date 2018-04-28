Escape to ramen with these 3 top spots in Sawtelle

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sawtelle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. 60out Escape Rooms
Photo: 60out Escape Rooms/Yelp
Topping the list is escape game creator 60out Escape Rooms, located at 1560 Corinth Ave. Boasting five stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood.
There are 19 different game scenarios, and groups of friends, colleagues or even strangers must band together to solve a mystery and escape a locked room within a set time limit. "This place is a great escape room for groups of various levels and interests!" said one Yelp reviewer.
2. Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle
Photo: Alan C./Yelp
Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle, a Japanese eatery specializing in ramen, tsukemen and rice bowls, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 3,212 Yelp reviews. Users have praised its authentic Tokyo-style tonkotsu ramen, often served with a bowl of rice on the side.
Head over to 2057 Sawtelle Blvd. to try a bowl of rich char siu pork and noodles served in savory tonkotsu broth.
3. Tatsu Ramen
Photo: Tatsu Ramen/Yelp
Rounding out the top three is another ramen joint, Tatsu Ramen. A local favorite with four stars out of 2,521 reviews, Yelp users love its black garlic oil, gluten-free options, and innovative iPad ordering system.
Stop by 2123 Sawtelle Blvd. to score some noodles next time you're in the neighborhood.