Explore the 3 newest businesses to open in Anaheim

Mr. Taco Nice
PHOTO: tamara m./YELP
Now open at 1867 Katella Ave. in Southwest Anaheim is Mr. Taco Nice, a fusion spot to score tacos and pizza.
On the menu, expect to find authentic Mexican offerings like fajitas and burritos, along with gourmet pizzas with toppings like shrimp, chorizo and carne asada.
"Great service, friendly staff and food was quick," shared Yelper Jazmin R. "Delicious tacos! Pizzas take a while to make, but it was definitely worth the wait -- delicious Mexican pizzas!"
Anaheim Stylists
Photo: sara b./Yelp
Now open in Southwest Anaheim at 517 S. Brookhurst St. is Anaheim Stylists, a full-service barber shop and hair salon offering a wide array of services, from beard trimming and facials to salon styling and haircuts.
Yelpers are fans of Anaheim Stylists: it's got five stars out of 21 reviews, so far.
"So happy I found this place," wrote Neveen A. "My hair has never looked better! Everyone was friendly and the prices were really good."
Urban Banh Mi & Bowls
Photo: Fred S./Yelp
Wander over to 874 W. Lincoln Ave. in the Colony and you'll find Urban Banh Mi & Bowls, a Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot, offering made-to-order banh mi sandwiches, rice bowls and noodle dishes.
And with five stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
Jeff C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 13, wrote, "I had the garlic noodles with beef, on recommendation of the lady at the counter. The only problem I have is that I will now be hesitant to order anything else, because it was perfection. The noodles were cooked correctly with perfectly seasoned ground beef."