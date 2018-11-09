BUSINESS

Explore the 4 newest businesses to open in Irvine

Duck Donuts. | Photo: Archel A./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in checking out the newest businesses to open in Irvine? From decadent doughnuts to elegant Italian cuisine, read on for a list of the newest spots to open recently.

Duck Donuts



PHOTO: mary ann e./YELP

Wander over to 2222 Michelson Drive in the Business District and you'll find Duck Donuts, a new spot to score doughnuts and sweet treats in Irvine's Trade Food Hall -- a marketplace of food vendors and retailers.

The national franchise chain, which has other outposts across the U.S., features made-to-order doughnuts, espresso mainstays and savory breakfast sandwiches.

Tried-and-true doughnut flavor combinations are on hand, from maple icing with chopped bacon to classic glazed with cinnamon sugar. (You can check out the lineup here.)

Sport Clips



Photo: Sport Clips Haircuts of Irvine - University Park/Yelp

Sport Clips is a barbershop and men's hair salon that recently opened at 18050 Culver Drive in University Park.

The fast-growing sports-themed chain offers services like beard detailing, neck trim and the MVP package -- a precision haircut followed by shampoo, massage and a steamed towel wrap.

Currently the business is walk-in only; however, customers can check in on the shop's website for quicker service.

K-Bop Korean Cuisine



Photo: Jiyoung K./Yelp

Another newcomer, K-Bop Korean Cuisine has debuted at 3953 Irvine Blvd. in Lowers Peter Canyon.

On the menu, expect to see an assortment of hot stone pot dishes like beef carpaccio with sprouts and spicy baby octopus with vegetable and green onion mix.

Additional offerings include Korean-style rolls, short rib soup, crisp vegetable tempura, pork tenderloin katsu and more. (You can view the full menu here.)

Davio's



PHOTO: an h./YELP

Last but not least, stop by 18420 Von Karman Ave. in Irvine's Business District and you'll find Davio's, a Northern Italian steakhouse nestled between the twin Irvine Towers.

According to its website, the newcomer is the brainchild of chef and restaurateur Steve DiFillippo and is the first California outpost of his Massachusetts-based restaurant group.

Helmed by executive chef Istvan Toth, look for menu offerings like Niman Ranch double-cut pork chops; oven-baked lump crab cake with whole-grain mustard; and handmade squid ink conchiglie (shell pasta) with Maine lobster, garlic chives and lemon butter. (See the dinner menu here.)
