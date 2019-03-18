Business

Explore the newest businesses to open in Glendale

Yum Creamery. | Photo: Jing W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Itching to explore the freshest new spots in Glendale? From a bridal shop to a grocery store, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to make their debut around town.


Mayana Bridals





Photo: mayana bridals/Yelp

Mayana Bridals is a wedding planning and bridal spot, that recently opened at 120 E. Broadway in Glendale.

This high-end store creates custom-made wedding dresses, matching each bride with a consultant to craft a unique and elegant gown.

Yum Creamery




Photo: yum creamery/Yelp


New to 803 Americana Way in Glendale is Yum Creamery, a spot to score ice cream and milkshakes alongside fruit smoothies, milk tea and more.

This is the third location for the four-year-old franchise, which offers handcrafted ice cream rolls like the choco-s'mores roll, made with marshmallows, Oreos, wafers, a graham cracker and chocolate. Or for those looking for a healthy alternative, load up on the La Jolla Cove organic acai bowl, made with acai, grape juice, chia, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, banana and strawberries.

Check out the full menu here.

Super King Markets




Photo: laura e./Yelp

New to 6501 San Fernando Road in Glendale is Super King Markets, a butcher and grocery store, offering beer, wine, spirits and more.

As the eighth location for the Southern California-based supermarket chain, this spot offers fresh produce, meat and seafood alongside international staples in a variety of Middle Eastern, European and Latin American brands. The store also offers made-to-order deli dishes, a bakery and a large frozen food section.

And customers may also grab a "Royal Rewards" card to rack up savings without having to clip coupons.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
