BUSINESS

Eyewear retailer Pearle Vision arrives in Irvine

Photo: Pearle Vision/Yelp

By Hoodline
A national chain to score eyewear has made its debut in Irvine. The new addition to Westpark, called Pearle Vision, is located at 3800D Barranca Parkway.

The business, with locations across the United States, specializes in on-site prescription eyewear, along with the expert guidance of eye care professionals. It features eyeglasses and sunglasses in a broad array of styles and from a variety of designers.

Free adjustments and eyeglass cleaning are also on hand at any participating Pearle Vision eye care center. (Visit the website here for additional information.)

The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Sakshi M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 13, said, "Great place that meets all eyewear needs. The staff is friendly and goes up and above to meet customers' needs. They have a huge selection of both prescription frames and sunglasses."

"Great selection of glasses!" echoed Yelper Thandar G. "The doctor is very knowledgeable and the staff is wonderful."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Pearle Vision is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News