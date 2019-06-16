Fans line up in Hollywood for BTS merchandise

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There was a mad frenzy in Hollywood Saturday for fans of K-pop sensation BTS as a new store featuring their merchandise opened up.Crowds formed a mile-long line, with many camping out overnight at the new Line Friends store off Hollywood Boulevard near Orange Drive.The store didn't open until 11 a.m., but once it did, it was a mad dash for the BT21 collection and a gift box for the first 300 customers.The Line Friends store is the second location to open after a successful launch in New York City.Line Friends is a global character brand that creates emoji stickers for the mobile messenger app LINE.It has about 200 million users worldwide.