Business

Fans line up in Hollywood for BTS merchandise

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There was a mad frenzy in Hollywood Saturday for fans of K-pop sensation BTS as a new store featuring their merchandise opened up.

Crowds formed a mile-long line, with many camping out overnight at the new Line Friends store off Hollywood Boulevard near Orange Drive.

The store didn't open until 11 a.m., but once it did, it was a mad dash for the BT21 collection and a gift box for the first 300 customers.

The Line Friends store is the second location to open after a successful launch in New York City.

Line Friends is a global character brand that creates emoji stickers for the mobile messenger app LINE.

It has about 200 million users worldwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyentertainmentmusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News