All Good News: Mobile coffee cart empowers individuals with special needs

ONTARIO (KABC) -- There's something different brewing at a mobile coffee shop in Ontario: drinks with names like the iced bipolar, the schizophrenia latte, and the autism drip. This is Special Needz Coffee.Kayla Portillo, who has autism, is one of the baristas."I like being able to hang out with my coworkers and stuff," said Portillo. 'I like making coffee the most."With the coffee cart, Kayla's disability has become an opportunity to work and learn valuable skills."For them it's socialization, it's interaction, it's having normalcy," said Mia Humphreys, of Special Needz Coffee.As their name states, the coffee shop on the wheels employs young adults with special needs or those living with a mental illness."We are trained in behavioral therapy and so we are able to provide the training and work skills to these kiddos to be able to function in a normal work environment," said Humphreys."My duties as a manager is making sure all my other co-workers are doing their part and I also help them with they're in need," said Algeria Nieto, manager.Hoping to stop the stigma, they're also educating their customers... on the back of each cup is a QR code that explains illnesses and disorders. By doing what they do, they're hoping to bring awareness and love to the community one to cup at a time.