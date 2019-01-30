Find fun and exercise for kids and adults with 3 new businesses in Valley Glen

Nest Indoor Playground
13645 1/2 Vanowen St.
Photo: Nest Indoor Playground/Yelp
Nest Indoor Playground is an indoor playcenter for children of all ages.
The facility features a large play structure, a rock climbing wall, soft play structures, a yoga and dance studio, an arts and crafts studio and a gymnastics and martial arts studio. The center also has a full-service cafe and complimentary WiFi.
The playground's current Yelp rating of five stars out of 12 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Cliff H., who reviewed Nest Indoor Playground on Dec. 12, wrote, "Awesome place to bring your little one. They have free coffee, WiFi and a nice table area. Very clean and good parking."
Sona G. noted, "This little kiddie nest is the perfect place! Nest is the perfect structured indoor playground for kids. It is great not only for kids, but for the adults as well."
Nest Indoor Playground is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
LA Ax
7308 Coldwater Canyon Ave.
Photo: Ingrid L./Yelp
LA Ax is an ax-throwing facility. The sport has gained popularity in recent years, with many businesses combining ax-throwing with beer and food.
The facility offers reserved private group throwing sessions or public walk-ins throwing sessions. With 30 lanes and a space that can accommodate up to 325 people, it is available for parties and corporate events.
Individuals must be age 21 and over to enter; LA Ax does not currently sell alcohol, but plans to by the end of the year.
The facility currently holds 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Kathy H. noted, "This place is a great way of relieving stress. It costs $25 an hour per person so it won't break the bank. They accept walk-ins, but I suggest making a reservation as they can get busy. Love the vibes and the music they played in there."
Yelper Ingrid L. wrote, "Perfect date night spot! We got a quick five-minute 'how-to' session and then we were ready to go! The knowledgeable staff was milling around giving everybody advice on how to tweak their form."
LA AX is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Ramen Izakaya
13727 Victory Blvd.
Photo: Ramen Izakaya/Yelp
Ramen Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant specializing in ramen and izakaya-style small bites.
On the menu, find ramen offerings including spicy miso tonkotsu ramen and spicy lime chili beef ramen; beef sukiyaki rice bowl; appetizers such as popcorn shrimp and shishito peppers; and some fusion fare, like matcha churros.
Ramen Izakaya currently holds 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Jennifer S. noted, "They make a gorgeous quality broth! The Spicy Lime Chili Beef Ramen is unique and flavorful. I appreciate too that this ramen shop has options of vegetarian and vegan ramens."
Yelper Jessie R. wrote, "This is the closest thing to food from Japan. The food was fresh amazing. The broth on the ramen was superb. This is the best bowl of ramen I have had in a very long time."
Ramen Izakaya is open from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday.