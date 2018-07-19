BUSINESS

First look: Explore 3 new businesses to debut in Laguna Beach

Temecula Olive Oil Company. | Photo: Andres B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to explore all that Laguna Beach has to offer? From an outdoor restaurant to an olive oil tasting room, read on to see the newest hot spots to recently open for business near you.

Terra Restaurant



Photo: steve p./Yelp

Terra, located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, is a new outdoor dining and event destination overlooking the Festival of the Arts/Pageant of the Masters grounds in Laguna Beach.

According to its website, the new restaurant -- with a focus on healthy California cuisine -- uses ethically sourced meats and cheeses, along with farm-fresh produce to create "artfully crafted dishes to suit a variety of guests and appetites."

Entrees include slow-braised lamb shanks with plums and cherries; maple-brined pork chops with peach pancetta bourbon sauce; and vegetarian Tuscan primevara bolognese with slow-cooked fresh summer vegetables. (You can view the full menu here.)

Laguna Beach Beer Company
PHOTO: bailey s./YELP

Wander over to 859 Laguna Canyon Road and you'll find the Laguna Beach Beer Company, a new pub serving up everything from blondes and reds to Hefeweizens and IPAs. (Check out the current beer menu here.)

The spot -- with an additional location in Rancho Santa Margarita -- was co-founded by lifelong Laguna Beach residents Brent Reynard and Mike Lombardo, the business says on its site, and features beers and bar bites like warm pretzels, charcuterie and artisan flatbreads. (You can view the food menu here.)

Yelpers are fans of Laguna Beach Beer Company: it's got five stars out of eight reviews, so far.

"This place is awesome!" said Yelper Hugo M. "Service was good, and the pizza I had was delicious. It's kid-friendly too, which I totally love!"

Temecula Olive Oil Company
Photo: carissa g./Yelp

Temecula Olive Oil Company is a new tasting room and olive oil store that's located at 263 Forest Ave.

With additional locations throughout SoCal, the family-owned establishment features an assortment of olive oils, herbs and other offerings, priding itself on using 100 percent California olive fruit, per its website.

Complimentary tastings are on hand as well for most Temecula Olive Oil Company products.

Yelper Samantha P., who reviewed the new spot May 23, wrote, "I did a tasting with Debbie, and it was beyond amazing. She even paired the olive oil and vinegar's with spices I cannot wait to try on everything, especially the pasta!"
