First look: Explore these 5 new businesses to debut in Hollywood

Kebbros
1542 N. Cahuenga
Kebbros is an organic restaurant and bar, offering European-style doner kebabs and more using fully automated robotic spits.
According to its business site, the spot comes courtesy of brothers and co-owners Romeo and Sergio Syfrig and Ana Syfrig (Sergio's wife), and features a build-your-own concept complete with customizable bases (pita, flatbread, black rice bowl or salad) and proteins (beef, chicken or seitan). Add-in options and sauces range from sliced avocado and pickled red onions to agave mustard and spiced citrus tahini.
Sides like hummus and curry gravy fries are on offer as well. (You can view the full menu here.)
Kebbros is off to a strong start with five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Mariah D., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "Ordered a build-your-own bowl with kale, romaine, carrots, tomatoes, one of their signature sauces and chicken, along with the hummus plate and fries for a perfect dinner. Highly recommend for a healthy and organic meal in the heart of Hollywood!"
"We needed another healthy late-night option in Hollywood so badly," added Yelper Landra D. "Their menu is simple and has something for everyone. Everything is organic, filling and tastes delicious."
Kebbros is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Line Friends Pop-up Store
6922 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 101
Line Friends is a pop-up shop that recently debuted across the street from the Hollywood & Highland Center.
This global brand "features 11 characters based on stickers from the messaging app called LINE," its Yelp page says, and has recently introduced BT21 -- a new intellectual property featuring eight additional characters.
The shop will run for approximately three months, providing everything from collectibles and accessories to plushes and cute photo-ops for your Instagramming needs.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp, Line Friends has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Layla M., who reviewed Line Friends on Aug. 8, wrote, "Lots of BT21 products on the left side of the store and cute emoji statues that you can take a picture or two in front of! I'm so happy to see this pop-up store here in L.A."
"The store was so much bigger than I expected, and right as you walk in, you're greeted with BTS (literally)," shared Yelper Heather L. "I walked in during the chorus of 'Magic Shop' and literally everybody was having fun and partying it up inside!"
Line Friends Pop-up Store is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Lymph Lyft
1350 N. Highland Ave.
Lymph Lyft is a massage center specializing in Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD), a light and gentle therapy designed to help move lymph fluid for more efficient processing within the body.
The business comes courtesy of Holly Jean, a licensed massage therapist trained in the Vodder technique of MLD, her Yelp page explains, which is the only of its kind approved by medical doctors.
Additional services are available as well, ranging from cranial sacral therapy and traditional massage to oncology and assisted stretch therapy. (A full listing of services is available here.)
Lymph Lyft has two reviews on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Yelper Pumpkin P., who reviewed the massage center on Aug. 8, wrote, "I got a lymphatic massage with Holly and felt like a feather afterwards. She is very sweet and caring. My skin completely cleared up the next day. She truly has a gift with her hands."
"I had a wonderful massage here," said Yelper Pam H. "Holly put me at ease immediately and went beyond my expectations in addressing the neck issue I was having while visiting L.A."
Lymph Lyft is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Color Coat Beauty Boutique
7300 Sunset Blvd., Suite C
Color Coat Beauty Boutique is a nail and beauty salon offering everything from gel manicures and acrylic to body waxing procedures and lash services, not to mention signature spa pedicures with rose petals and lemon.
In need of some relaxation? Come try the spot's signature Luxe treatment complete with moisturizing peach paraffin wax, callus removal, a luxurious hand and foot massage and more.
Color Coat Beauty Boutique has received a warm welcome with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.
Yelper Tiffanie L., who reviewed it on July 7, wrote, "Let me just say, this salon is absolutely beautiful! Amazing decor and very friendly staff. Sue, the owner, was very helpful and made sure my friend and I were comfortable and well situated."
"Loved my first experience at Color Coat!" shared Yelper Phoebe L. "Their color selection for gel and regular polishes were great and the nail techs were very skillful."
Color Coat Beauty Boutique is open from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Broadwater Plunge
6324 Santa Monica Blvd.
Broadwater Plunge is a bar situated in The Broadwater Theater complex, one of the largest Hollywood Fringe Festival venues. According to Eater LA, the family-owned corner spot comes courtesy of longtime television actor Patrick Duffy, his son and daughter-in-law.
Patrons can expect to find a full-service bar featuring a classic tavern vibe, along with dark mahogany, piano tunes and a full line of libations.
Come try one of the joint's specialty cocktails, each based on classic productions of the Sacred Fools theater company whose home base is next door.
Broadwater Plunge's current Yelp rating of five stars out of six reviews indicates positive feedback from customers.
Yelper Joe K., who reviewed the bar on July 25, wrote, "I really love this new addition to the Hollywood bar scene. ... The bartenders are all friendly, experienced and make great drinks. Great spot and great prices. Perfect spot to go before or after seeing a movie or play on Theater Row."
"Great addition to the area," noted Yelper Julian S. "Great cocktails and friendly staff."
Broadwater Plunge is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)