First look: Here are Los Feliz's 5 newest businesses to open

Tuesday's Sweet Shoppe
1937 1/2 Hillhurst Ave.
Photo: lynn s./Yelp
Tuesday's Sweet Shoppe is a boutique neighborhood candy store, brought courtesy of the Roiff family, with over 170 sweet offerings to choose from.
"Tuesday's boasts more different types of candy per square foot than any other candy retailer in the Los Angeles area," the company sayson its website, with varieties like sour rings, candy sticks and 60 different chocolate bar options.
Yelpers are excited about Tuesday's Sweet Shoppe, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of five reviews on the site.
Mariana P., who reviewed the shop on July 7, wrote, "The nostalgic scoop candy shop of my dreams! ... Now I can fill a bag with a tangy tangle of sour belts from the impressive array of flavors, neatly stowed in pristine clean beautiful drawers -- great design!"
"Love this place!" said Yelper Claire G. "I never knew a candy store could make me so happy! I love that they have so many yummy options, and the store is adorably decorated."
Tuesday's Sweet Shoppe is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Starday Vintage
4665 Hollywood Blvd.
Photo: michael b./Yelp
Starday Vintage is a spot to discover vintage finds and consignment goods of the 1940s-1980s, from home decor and accessories to clothing and guitars.
The new establishment is located in the former American Apparel space, according to the shop's website, and bills itself as "Hollywood's premier vintage department store."
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Starday Vintage has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Ann H., who reviewed it on May 5, wrote, "Trust me when I say I know my vintage -- and this place is a rare find. ... They carry a great selection for both men and women, and I love the awesome art deco dressing room dividers!"
"I love this store and the owners," shared Yelper Ashley S. "They have such a wonderful assortment of quality vintage clothes."
Starday Vintage is open from noon-7 p.m. daily.
Trophy Wife Bar
3715 W. Evans St.
PHOTO: trophy wife bar/YELP
Trophy Wife Bar is a classic sports bar serving up specialty cocktails, classic pub fare, an extensive beer selection and over 30 different whiskeys, with an outdoor patio and numerous TVs to boot.
Situated where Hyperion Avenue meets Evans Street, the spot comes from the group behind Banditos, Barbarella and Sandbox, UrbanDaddy reports, with menu offerings like tuna tartare; calamari; and short rib tacos with kimchi, hoisin glaze, Sriracha and crispy wontons. (Check out the full menu here.)
Trophy Wife Bar is off to a strong start with a current rating of five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jill M., who reviewed the bar on July 15, wrote, "This place is awesome! Great vibe, music and happy hour. Burger was really good, and the dog friendly situation is perfect. Happy to have this in our neighborhood!"
And Yelper Laura K. added, "Great spot to hang with friends and grab a drink. They also have cornhole, foosball and indoor/outdoor spaces to socialize. Great selection of beers and liquor."
Trophy Wife Bar is open from 4-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Charley Turner Guitar Instruction
4436 Camero Ave.
Photo: Charley Turner Guitar Instruction/Yelp
Charley Turner Guitar Instruction is a music school specializing in all styles of guitar.
With over 15 years of experience, Charley Turner focuses his lessons on theory, composition and harmony, using music personalized for each student, from basic blues to rock 'n' roll.
Charley Turner Guitar Instruction is on its way to developing a local fan base with five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Tracy P. wrote, "Charley has taught our teenage daughters consistently for four years. He has an easygoing style that builds on their enthusiasm and goes at their pace. He's engaging, fun and charismatic."
"Charley has this uncanny ability to be both hard-pressing and charming at the same time," noted Yelper James B. "He teaches in a way that makes you want to improve."
Pho Vt
1906 Hillhurst Ave.
Photo: eddie c./Yelp
Pho VT is a one-stop Vietnamese and Thai restaurant featuring offerings like banh mi, pho, spring rolls and khao soi --a classic northern Thai noodle soup.
Thirsty? Come try a refreshing iced Vietnamese coffee, palm juice or Thai-style ice tea lemonade.
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews on the site.
Nicki T., who visited the restaurant on June 6, wrote, "The khao soi was amazing! My first time eating it. It's a coconut milk, curry based soup with whatever meat you choose. So freakin' amazing!"
And Yelper Nicole M. wrote, "This place is so good! My boyfriend had the beef ball pho and I had the chicken khao soi. Holy guacamole! I've never had a better soup!"
Pho VT is open on weekdays from 4:30-10 p.m. and on weekends from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.