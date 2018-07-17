Food, fitness and adventure: Your guide to 4 new businesses in Costa Mesa

The Broken Yolk Cafe
Photo: huy t./Yelp
The Broken Yolk Cafe is a national chain that recently opened a new eatery at 2701 Harbor Blvd. While additional locations are situated throughout the U.S., the original spot in San Diego played host to Travel Channel's "Man v. Food," according to the restaurant's website.
On the menu, expect to find fresh breakfast and brunch fare with options like Baja breakfast tacos, chicken and waffles, gluten-free pancakes and French toast stuffed with mascarpone cheese and sliced bananas. (You can view the full menu here.)
Legacy Escape Rooms
PHOTO: stephanie s./YELP
Stroll past 1525 Mesa Verde Drive East, Suite 212, in the heart of Costa Mesa and you'll find Legacy Escape Rooms, a highly immersive experience for pros and newbies alike. Yelpers are fans of the new spot: It's got five stars out of 14 reviews, so far.
With 60 minutes to spare, players must act fast and think outside the box to complete nonlinear challenges and escape within the allotted time. (Visit the website here for current escape room offerings.)
Trim Fitness Studio
Photo: trim fitness studio/Yelp
With an additional outpost in Lake Forest, Trim Fitness Studio recently debuted its second location in Costa Mesa at 2937 Bristol St., A200. And with five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
According to its website, the workout spot comes courtesy of owner Melissa Hennessee, "a firm believer in the science behind the Lagree Method," a practice utilizing Megaformers that was founded by Sebastien Lagree.
Patrons can expect to experience 45 minutes of total body strengthening, lengthening and muscle toning in a small-group setting, to the beat of heart-pumping music. (Visit the website here for the current schedule.)
CAVA
Photo: cava/Yelp
Last but not least, CAVA is a new fast-casual Mediterranean spot that's located at 350 E. 17th St., Suite 3. The chain -- with outposts across the country -- was created by childhood friends Ike Grigoropoulos, chef Dimitri Moshovitis and Ted Xenohristos.
The menu "celebrates the flavors of their families' traditional Greek and Mediterranean cooking in a casual modern setting," with build-your-own salads, pitas and bowls.
Ingredients range from spicy lamb meatballs and pickled banana peppers to roasted seasonal vegetables and fresh hummus. (Check out the full menu here.)