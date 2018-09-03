Food, fitness and vintage clothes: 5 new businesses debut in Silver Lake

Ma'am Sir
4330 Sunset Blvd.
Photo: Ma'am Sir/Yelp
Ma'am Sir is a Filipino restaurant helmed by chef Charles Olalia, whose resume includes distinguished Los Angeles spots Rice Bar and Patina, Eater Los Angeles reports.
Menu offerings include starters and entrees like lemon pepper fries; crispy Pacific oysters with smoked pineapple aioli and Korean radish; and beef peanut curry "kare kare" -- an oxtail and tripe ragu with achiote, shrimp paste and toasted rice powder.
Wine, beer and specialty cocktails are on offer as well, along with non-alcoholic options such as Mexican Coke, pandan sweet tea and Fever-Tree ginger beer. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5-star rating from Yelpers so far.
Yelper Jeff B., who reviewed Ma'am Sir on July 20, wrote, "I loved the desserts. I loved that I could get a reservation. I loved the atmosphere -- the interior, the music, the service. I just didn't love the food, and I wanted to!"
"This is not your typical Filipino restaurant," added Yelper Princess G. "Ma'am Sir is not a 'turo-turo' fast-food joint with family portion sizes. It is not quantity, but quality in all its aspects. I've eaten here a handful of times and counting ... It truly gets better each time."
Ma'am Sir is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Xok
2813 Sunset Blvd.
Photo: XoK/Yelp
XoK is a speakeasy and modern Mexican spot serving up an assortment of exotic cocktails, brunch, fresh queso and more.
According to Eater, the establishment is situated in Tintorera's former locale along Sunset Boulevard and features similar styles and decor as its predecessor.
Come try menu offerings like Mexican fried churros with abuelita ganache; tuna tostadas with soy-petroleum sauce, black bean hummus and guacamole; and the Vampirito cocktail with tequila, vampiro mix, lime, grapefruit juice, soda and worm salt. (You can check out the menu here.)
Yelpers are still warming up to XoK, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 49 reviews on the site.
Frankie O., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "The outdoor patio setting was totally chill, really nice. The duck chilaquiles were 100! The ceviche was fresh. My lady loved her Acapulco Lust. The servers were super nice, but a bit slow and the lunch menu was very limited."
"Loved the entire ambiance and decor as soon as I walked in," said Yelper Damian G. "Definitely an oasis in the middle of Silver Lake. We ordered a few of everything -- the mixed ceviche was probably one of my favorites I've had so far."
XoK is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Indigo Fitness
3733 Sunset Blvd.
Photo: Indigo Fitness/Yelp
Indigo Fitness is a health and wellness studio specializing in one-on-one workouts and group classes.
The spot's signature one-hour Spindigo class combines cardio and strength training and utilizes ultramodern bikes, bands and weights for a "sweat-filled, music thumping, high intensity" workout session. (See the full class schedule here.)
Indigo Fitness currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jessica E., who reviewed the studio on July 7, wrote, "This is an amazing workout in the heart of Silver Lake. It's sort of like Barry's Bootcamp, but instead of treadmills, you're doing cardio on a spin bike. Which makes it low-impact and great for anyone. Love!"
"Highly recommend this low-impact spin floor combo workout!" added Yelper Carrie S. "Tried it today for the first time. Studio is new, beautiful and clean!"
Indigo Fitness is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekends.
Yolo Foot Spa
2590 Glendale Blvd., Suite C
PHOTO: yolo foot spa/YELP
Yolo Foot Spa is a massage spot offering affordable foot reflexology and body massage in a clean and modern environment.
Relax and pamper yourself with one of the spa's massage packages combining the best of both worlds. A variety of service add-ons are available as well, including essential oils and hot stones. (You can view the full list of services here.)
Yolo Foot Spa is off to a strong start with five stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper John C., who reviewed the business on Aug. 8, wrote, "Love this place! It's super clean! They have enough people working that you never really have a wait."
And Connie B., added, "I've been on my feet all day, running around working with students at an elementary school and after this massage, I feel like I'm floating! No exaggeration! Kaysen was my therapist and he was fantastic! The entire staff was professional and welcoming. Unbelievable prices for amazing service!"
Yolo Foot Spa is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Golden Age Hollywood
3325 Sunset Blvd.
Photo: Golden Age Hollywood/Yelp
Golden Age Hollywood is a consignment shop specializing in rare vintage apparel, new clothing, shoes and more.
The store -- with an additional location on Melrose -- bills itself as "a storytelling fashion brand," providing timeless looks according to today's fit and sizes.
Expect to find workwear, jumpsuits, tees, dresses, shoes and more, along with vintage military uniforms from World War II and Korea. (You can view the online shop here.)
With just one review so far, Golden Age Hollywood has already made a positive impression.
Yelper Cristina D., who reviewed the shop on June 6, wrote, "One of the best vintage stores in L.A. The selection is very well curated and unique. The shoes are amazing!"
Golden Age Hollywood is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.