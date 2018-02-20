BUSINESS

'For Love & Lemons' Makes Melrose Debut, With Lingerie And More

Photo: For Love & Lemons/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some lingerie? A new business has you covered. Called For Love & Lemons, the fresh addition is located at 741 La Cienega Blvd. in Melrose.

For Love & Lemons was founded in 2011 by best friends Laura Hall and Gillian Rose Kern who began their business by sewing and pattern making with the hope of starting their own line.

While the popular ready-to-wear, SKIVVIES, KNITZ, SWIM and Lil' Lemons collections have been available online and at major and boutique retailers across the country for some time, the friends have opened the business' first pop-up brick-and-mortar location; it will be open until the end of the month.

For Love & Lemons has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Tiffany G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 31st, said: "Pink bright flirty and hot...which best describes their clothing. Oh and the store. ;) Great set up for its new establishment in LA, Beverly Hills."

Yelper Stephanie P. added: "I fell in love with a dress on the FL&L website but was a little nervous to buy without trying it on. After calling the store to make sure they had it in stock, I headed over to take it for a spin! Janine helped me grab two sizes for good measure and couldn't have been sweeter when I came out for reassurance."

And Nicole B. said: "FLL is one of my favorite online stores, I was so excited to see they opened a pop-up in my city. I had my eye on a specific dress and I loved that I could go in and try it on."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. For Love & Lemons is open weekends from 10am-6pm, and Tuesday-Friday from 11am-7pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
