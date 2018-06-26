BUSINESS

For Pasadena's Champion Cleaners, World Cup provides business skills and life lessons

EMBED </>More Videos

The World Cup brings people together and is at the very core of Pasadena's Champion Cleaners. (KABC)

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The World Cup brings people together and is at the very core of a local Pasadena business.

"I have a passion about soccer because in the past I played soccer," said Kok Kederian of Champion Cleaners. "I played in Lebanon and Cypress. From high school to the national team. It was a wonderful thing."

Kederian took what he learned from playing soccer and applied it to a business.

"For immigrant like me, from Lebanon, Armenian, soccer gave me a lot," Kederian said. "Strength, ability, passion. First you become a very strong person. Physically, mentally, spiritually. You start running your life like a soccer team and you learn business."

Kederian shared his passion for soccer with each of his children.

"When I was a child, he trained me. It's who we are," Joah Kederian's son, said. "You grow up with it. It's something that's in your blood. So yeah, soccer's our family sport. It will always be the family sport."

They weren't just taught how to play soccer, but how to apply the valuable lessons learned in the sport.

"It's hard work. It's a really difficult sport. It just teaches you to be strong and persevere and push," Joah Kederian said. "When there's hard days, it sometimes is the thing you go back to."

They cheer for the U.S., but when America isn't playing in the World Cup, who do they cheer for?

"Coming to America, I was an underdog, and I swam up, and I became something because of the country," Kederian said. "And I really cheer for underdog teams."

And the family loves to share their love of soccer with the community. Every four years they bring in a big screen TV so the employees can customers can watch the World Cup.

"I've been coming here for 20 years. As the years go by, they gave me more enlightenment on the game," said customer Jaysee Comey. "You know all of them play soccer."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssportssoccerimmigrationsmall businessWorld CupPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News