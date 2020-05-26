Free dry cleaning for those with upcoming job interview at Sherman Oaks family business

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has left many without a job and looking for a new one.
That's why Steamer Cleaners, a family dry cleaning business, wants to help anyone who has a job interview coming up by dry cleaning their interview outfit for free.
"We want to be part of the solution we want to be here to help the people as we go through this together," Nicole Basseri, owner of Steamer Cleaners.
The family business is also offering free dry cleaning to law enforcement.
Even though Steamer Cleaners is offering free services they admit that they've had to change their business structure a lot since the pandemic.
"Before corona we used to have popcorn out, candy out, a lot more things we could offer that were tactile and now we are just as clean and careful as possible. We have guards up, everyone has to wear a mask," said co-owner Ariana Basseri.
The Basseri family also admits that they don't have as many customers coming in, and those who do are bringing in less items to get dry cleaned.
In order to keep the business running they said they pivoted to really enforce other services like their fluff and fold service where people can bring their laundry in as well.
"The first three weeks I kind of stretched my clothes and that I can go some time without doing laundry, but it got to a point where I was like wait up I need some clean clothes. So the fluff and fold has been great," said customer John Podhor.
The family owned dry cleaning business wants everyone to feel safe when getting their clothes dry cleaned and washed during this time, so they now will meet you at your car for pick-up and drop off.
