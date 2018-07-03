From bakery delights to barbecue: Check out these 3 new Anaheim Colony businesses

Okayama Kobo
155 W. Center St., Promenade
PHOTO: kathleen l./YELP
Okayama Kobo is a Japanese bakery offering an assortment of additive-free pastries with a bit of Japanese flair.
On the menu, expect to see a variety of sandwiches, fresh cookies, whole-wheat table rolls, pizza and more, along with traditional espresso drinks and coffee alternatives like chai lattes and loose-leaf tea.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of eight reviews, Okayama Kobo has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Lupita E., who reviewed the bakery on June 6, wrote, "They have sweet and savory items. From chocolate croissants to lox sandwiches, it was all very delicious! The coffee was good and strong, and kept me going for the rest of the week!"
"Beautiful selection of breads and pastries, all with a Japanese twist," said Yelper Sherry T. "Edamame breads, metaiko and shiso infused French breads, matcha cookies and muffins, cream pans and even red wine breads to name a few."
Okayama Kobo is open from 10 a.m-8 p.m. daily.
Cross Roast BBQ Packing House
440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Unit 108
Photo: Cross Roast BBQ Packing House/Yelp
Cross Roast BBQ Packing House is a modern Cantonese spot, offering barbecue and more, in the Anaheim Packing House, an upscale food court filled with local vendors.
The spot -- with an additional outpost in West Anaheim -- comes courtesy of James Leung, a native of Hong Kong raised in the San Gabriel Valley.
On the menu, expect to see an assortment of proteins like roast duck, cornish hen and char siu pork; served in a signature bowl, on a meat tray with two sides or as a hearty sandwich. (You can view the full menu here.)
Cross Roast BBQ Packing House is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of five reviews.
Donald T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 13, said, "The American/Asian barbecue fusion really does make this place stand out from your average quick-service restaurant. ... This new location at the Anaheim Packing House is a blessing for all."
"Oh, my," said Yelper Mir P. "Excellent tender pork belly with crispy skin. Husband reports tasty, tender brisket. Each of our choices over a generous serving of rice. ... Complex yet complementary flavors."
Cross Roast BBQ Packing House is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Miu
440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Suite 207
Photo: miu/Yelp
Also situated in the heart of Anaheim's Packing District is MIU, a New American spot featuring a variety of sandwiches, soups, salads and more.
"California-inspired eats with a fresh and healthy twist," boasts the company's website, with menu offerings like clam chowder, crispy kale chips, chicken katsu and grilled salmon with dill aioli. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 56 reviews on Yelp, MIU is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Ezequiel P., who reviewed it on May 5, wrote, "Compliments to the chef. The best burger I've ever had. Meat was cooked to a perfection."
"MIU near the front by those white roosters in the Packing District is the bomb!" said Yelper Sarah H. "It's got healthy options with salads and a delish salmon entree that's always solid, but also super flavorful dishes I come back for again and again.
MIU is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.