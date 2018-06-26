BUSINESS

From boba to barbecue: Here are the newest businesses to open in Anaheim

Photo: Ding Tea Near Disney/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to explore the freshest new spots in Anaheim? From an Asian fusion barbecue joint to a local pharmacy, read on to see the newest hot spots to open their doors near you.

Ding Tea



Photo: Frederick C./Yelp

Wander over near Disneyland to 2306 S. Harbor Blvd. and you'll find Ding Tea, a new spot for coffee, tea and more in Anaheim.

The shop's offerings include winter melon milk tea, aloe vera lychee juice and mocha coffee. Extra toppings are at hand and range from golden boba and red bean to star jelly and sea cream.

Cross Roast BBQ
Photo: Cross Roast BBQ Packing House/Yelp

New to 440 S. Anaheim Blvd., Unit 108, in the Anaheim Packing House is Cross Roast BBQ, an Asian fusion spot, offering fresh barbecue fare and more. This is the second outpost for the Anaheim eatery and is the brainchild of James Leung, a Hong Kong native who grew up in the San Gabriel Valley.

Menu offerings include modern Cantonese barbecue fused with American cuisine. An assortment of signature bowls are available, each served with a choice of base (rice or salad) and topped with roasted corn salsa, chipotle slaw, house pickles, cilantro, scallions, jalapeno, seaweed and sesame seeds.

Try the duck bowl paired with smoky plum sauce or the roasted pork belly bowl topped with hoisin barbecue sauce and yellow mustard. (You can view the full menu here.)

Medi-Ex Pharmacy
Photo: Medi-Ex Pharmacy/Yelp

Medi-Ex Pharmacy is a new local independent pharmacy that recently debuted at 1067 N. State College Blvd. Over-the-counter medications (for all ages) are on offer, each designed to meet individual health care needs.

An assortment of services are also available including immunizations, health screenings and diabetes support. Toiletries, infant care products and additional pharmacy items can be found at this establishment as well.

Visit the website here for a list of current coupons. (Note: Coupons are not eligible with government-insured programs.)
