BUSINESS

From dancing to dining: Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to open in Glendale

Electric Pussycat. | Photo: Kevin T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the freshest new spots in Glendale? From a groovy new dance club to a specialty ice cream parlor, read on for the newest destinations to open near you.

Electric Pussycat
PHOTO: KEVIN T./YELP

Get your groove on at Electric Pussycat -- an Austin Powers-themed dance club and cocktail bar that recently debuted at 103 E. Broadway.

Patrons can dance the night away with fembots and Mini-Me, while also groovin' with an Austin Powers impersonator.

On the menu, expect to find food and drink options themed to match characters from the movie, with offerings like the Mrs. Kensington -- a mixed drink of vanilla vodka, cherry brandy, Coca-Cola and muddled cherries in grenadine -- and the Frau grilled cheese sandwich made with Muenster, white cheddar, sweet onion jam, sauerkraut and honey garlic butter on Texas toast. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Cafe Montrose
Photo: frank j./Yelp

New to 3459 N. Verdugo is Cafe Montrose, a French-style neighborhood cafe featuring breakfast classics, sandwiches, espresso, wine and more.

Fresh quiche is on offer, along with croque-monsieur -- a classic French sandwich with baked ham, Swiss cheese and bechamel (white sauce) on rosemary bread. (See the dining menu here.)

Thirsty? A selection of hot and cold espresso drinks are available, as well as beer, wine and refreshing mimosas.

Go Greek Yogurt
PHOTO: Go Greek Yogurt/YELP

Go Greek Yogurt, a shop serving up frozen Greek yogurt and more, has opened at 100 W. Broadway, Space 6251.

The new spot -- with additional outposts in Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Woodland Hills -- is an "authentic yogurt bar and cafe inspired by Greek culture and cuisine," the business explains on its site.

Yelpers praise the establishment's array of yogurt toppings, with options ranging from goji berries and hemp seeds to chocolate rainbow drops and carob syrup. An assortment of tea and espresso drinks are also on hand, in both hot and cold varieties.

Rolling Factory
Photo: Joanne K./Yelp

Rolling Factory is another dessert spot offering ice cream and frozen yogurt at 138 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale.

The focus here is on rolled ice cream -- a trend that has been hyped frequently on social media, according to Yelper Joey T.

As we previously reported, customers start with a base flavor like vanilla, chocolate, taro, coffee and cheesecake; add a mix-in from choices that include nuts, fruits and candies; and crown the creation with a topping and drizzling from more than two dozen options.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlinebusiness
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News