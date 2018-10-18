From fusion eats to Thai massage: Explore the newest businesses in Costa Mesa

7 Leaves Cafe
Photo: Naila V./Yelp
7 Leaves Cafe is serving up coffee, tea and macarons at 3033 Bristol St. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
With locations from San Jose to San Bernardino, the growing regional chain offers a variety of espresso beverages, delicate macarons and specialty teas like Japanese matcha, Thai and jasmine milk. (You can check out the full assortment here.)
Terrace by Mix Mix
Photo: Aaron L./Yelp
Stop by 3333 Bear St., Suite 316, in the South Coast Plaza and you'll find Terrace by Mix Mix. The wine bar and New American spot is helmed by chef Ross Pangilinan, whose "eclectic style is influenced by French, Italian and modern Filipino flavors, as well as his refined technique," the business says on its website.
On the menu, look for market-driven small plates and entrees such as lobster risotto and duck breast with fig compote, parsnips, couscous and roasted chicken jus. (You can view the full menu here.)
Tida Thai Massage Spa
Photo: Tida Thai Massage Spa/Yelp
Tida Thai Massage Spa has opened its doors at 1770 Orange Ave., #C., featuring an assortment of services, from classic hot stone and deep tissue massage to specialized prenatal and herbal offerings.
Yelper Grant B, who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, "This was my first massage and it was amazing! It was a very comfortable and relaxing environment, which makes you feel relaxed."