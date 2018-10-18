BUSINESS

From fusion eats to Thai massage: Explore the newest businesses in Costa Mesa

Terrace by Mix Mix. | Photo: Aaron L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Costa Mesa? Offering everything from specialty teas to fusion small plates to rejuvenating massages, read on for the newest hot spots to arrive around town.

7 Leaves Cafe



Photo: Naila V./Yelp

7 Leaves Cafe is serving up coffee, tea and macarons at 3033 Bristol St. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

With locations from San Jose to San Bernardino, the growing regional chain offers a variety of espresso beverages, delicate macarons and specialty teas like Japanese matcha, Thai and jasmine milk. (You can check out the full assortment here.)

Terrace by Mix Mix



Photo: Aaron L./Yelp

Stop by 3333 Bear St., Suite 316, in the South Coast Plaza and you'll find Terrace by Mix Mix. The wine bar and New American spot is helmed by chef Ross Pangilinan, whose "eclectic style is influenced by French, Italian and modern Filipino flavors, as well as his refined technique," the business says on its website.

On the menu, look for market-driven small plates and entrees such as lobster risotto and duck breast with fig compote, parsnips, couscous and roasted chicken jus. (You can view the full menu here.)

Tida Thai Massage Spa



Photo: Tida Thai Massage Spa/Yelp

Tida Thai Massage Spa has opened its doors at 1770 Orange Ave., #C., featuring an assortment of services, from classic hot stone and deep tissue massage to specialized prenatal and herbal offerings.

Yelper Grant B, who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, "This was my first massage and it was amazing! It was a very comfortable and relaxing environment, which makes you feel relaxed."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineCosta Mesa
BUSINESS
Consumer Watchdog calls for investigation into PG&E over blackouts
Company behind Christian Mingle agrees to pay customers $1M
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Huntington Beach's top 3 skate shops, ranked
More Business
Top Stories
Sheriff's deputy critically wounded in Adelanto shootout
Woman struck by Amtrak train in Chatsworth
Help sought in search for missing Palmdale couple
Officer scolds boys found with realistic-looking BB gun
Great California ShakeOut: 10 million participate in quake drill
Knott's Berry Farm offers free tickets for Military Tribute Days
Beloved Redlands crossing guard killed in hit-and-run
Boy with cerebral palsy impresses with Beetlejuice costume
Show More
El Monte man arrested for suspected sex assault in Arcadia
President Trump threatens Mexico over migrant caravan
New victims to come forward in USC gynecologist scandal
Rainforest Cafe seeks to reopen in Downtown Disney
Suspect accused of assaulting man with special needs in OC
More News